Alex Trebek Sends A Message To Other Cancer Patients, ‘We’re Going To Become Survivors’

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek has stayed remarkably positive throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek offered a message of encouragement to other cancer patients this week. He also spoke about his own battle against stage four pancreatic cancer which he was diagnosed with almost a year ago. Even though his prognosis has always been bleak he’s stayed remarkably positive since the beginning, assuring fans that he would not go down without a fight, according to New York Daily News.

Trebek has not lost his positivity throughout this difficult journey, even after heartbreaking setbacks throughout the way. He claims it’s the support he’s received from fans that has kept him going throughout this time.

“All the cards and letters I’ve received, giving me advice, offering prayers for me, have really touched me. The response from people all over America and Canada with regard to my current health situation is humbling really. I had no idea that our show and myself had such an impact on the lives of so many people out there.”

As for those fighting right along with him, Trebek pushes them to not give up.

“Let’s both agree that we’re going to become survivors,” he said.

Trebek made it clear he doesn’t feel sorry for himself and doesn’t see any reason why he should. He pointed out that there are many people, all over the world, he are forced to face all sorts of health complications, from Parkinson’s disease to various cancers.

“But they have to deal with it, and that’s what I have to do,” he explained.

Trebek has been open and honest throughout his entire cancer journey, admitting that throughout the way there have been some dark times. Nevertheless, he has found his strength through his fans, family and his faith.

At 79-years-old Trebek has been the host of the popular game show Jeopardy! for over 30 years. Thus, it will be hard for many fans to imagine anyone else taking his place whenever it becomes time for him to retire.

While Trebek has made it clear that he has no say in who will ultimately fill the role, he has given his opinion on who it should be. It may come as a surprise to some fans that he feels a woman should replace him, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“She’ll have to have a good sense of humor,” Trebek emphasized of his future replacement.

As of now, Trebek has not said when his last day will be as the host but that he wants to continue working as long as he is able.