Russian Model Viki Odintcova Looks Smoking Hot As She Showers Outside In Cheeky Swimsuit

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but Russian model Viki Odintcova is keeping things smoking hot on her Instagram page. On Friday, the beauty uploaded a couple of photos that showed her looking incredible in a cheeky swimsuit as she showered outside.

Viki did not indicate where she was, but she was near a body of water. The pictures captured her from behind as she stood underneath a stream of water falling from above. Droplets of water caught the sunlight, creating a pleasing visual effect, but the focal point of the snapshots was the model’s body in the wet bathing suit.

Viki’s swimsuit was a black one-piece that featured mesh panels on the sides. It also had a racerback design on the back and a cheeky bottom that highlighted off her perky derrière.

One picture captured Viki from a close angle, focusing on her rear end. To further accentuate her bottom, she placed her hands under her cheeks while she arched her back slightly. Her shapely back and shoulders were also a focal point. The pose also highlighted her slender waist. The shape of her bustline and a peek of side boob were also visible.

The remaining image saw more of the model’s body as the water sprayed down on her. She ran her hands through her wet hair, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs and toned thighs as her bronze skin glowed in light.

Viki’s caption was written in Russian, but a translation form Google Translate revealed that the word she wrote was “heat.”

The post no doubt sent the temperatures of her 5.1 million followers soaring. The post racked up more than 50,000 likes within an hour of going live.

The comment section was filled with heart and flame emoji, but some of her followers took a little time time to tell her what they thought of the post. Many comments were in Russian, but a few of her English-speaking fans chimed in.

“You’re just phenomenal!!” one fan wrote.

“Quite simply gorgeous,” said a second Instagram user.

“Perfect Beauty,” a third admirer commented.

Viki definitely has a body worthy of showing off, and luckily for her fans, she likes to share updates in which she flaunts her curves in an array of sexy outfits. Earlier in the month, she gave her admirers something to drool over when she uploaded a photo in which she posed seductively in a set of lace lingerie.