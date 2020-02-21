Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Red Bikini

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio tantalized her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken on the beach. She rocked a minuscule red bikini from her own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa. Alessandra didn’t include any specifics in the post on where the photo was taken, but the sand around her was pristine and the sun gave her a golden glow.

In the picture, Alessandra posed with one leg extended behind her and the other bent in front of her for a unique position. She placed one hand on her foot while the other went to her brunette locks, which were styled in perfect beachy waves that tumbled down her back.

Alessandra’s bikini top was a simple style with a scoop neckline and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The top showcased a hint of cleavage, and showed off plenty of skin. She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same bold red hue. The bottoms rode low on her hips, with the waistband coming a few inches below her belly button. The skimpy bikini showed off plenty of Alessandra’s toned physique, from her sculpted arms to her flat stomach.

Alessandra’s beauty look was simple and perfect for the beach. She had a subtle gloss on her lips, and a flush of blush on her cheeks. Highlighter on her cheekbones caught the sunlight and gave her face an extra glow, and she gazed off into the distance in the snap, looking absolutely gorgeous.

In the caption of the post, Alessandra filled her followers in on the fact that the swimsuit in the shot was from a new collection in her swimwear brand, and also made sure to tag the individual behind her beauty look as well as the photographer.

Alessandra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 100,700 likes within just seven hours. The picture also received 354 comments from her eager followers, who shared their thoughts on her enviable physique.

“How do i triple like?” one fan commented.

“You are one heck of a piece of art,” another fan added.

One follower said “that’s a fantastic photo and I wish you a nice evening, dear Alessandra.”

“You’re beautiful like always,” another said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The Instagram update came just a few days after Alessandra shared a seriously steamy shower snap on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra posted a picture on Valentine’s Day that featured her boyfriend, Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi, and her enjoying an intimate moment in the shower.