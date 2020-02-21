Kayla Itsines Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Obstacle Circuit Workout Video

Kayla Itsines is an Australian fitness trainer who is known for taking to popular social media site Instagram to share her favorite exercises with her 12.2 million followers while also penning inspirational and encouraging messages in the captions of her posts.

On Friday, the trainer took to the photo-sharing platform to demonstrate an obstacle-style circuit for her followers. For the workout, Kayla wore a sports bra featuring gray, yellow, and black horizontal stripes that left much of her upper body on display, including her chiseled abdomen and muscular arms. She added a pair of black ultra-short gym shorts that allowed viewers a nearly uninterrupted view of her long, muscular legs. The trainer wore her typical white gym sneakers and an Apple watch to complete the look while pulling her long, brunette tresses up into a high ponytail that flowed down her back.

In the video, Kayla is full of energy as she moves through each exercise, appearing to perform them as quickly as possible. The first exercise in the circuit is a type of jumping burpee using a thick black step. She then runs over to a pair of dumbbells, which she picks up and performs two rows before dropping to the floor and executing two push-ups.

In the third exercise, Kayla places her hands on a gym bench and jumps from one side to the other with her legs together. The fitness guru then heads over to the pull-up bars to perform crunches and pull ups. Without slowing down, she picks up a black jump rope and jumps a few times before dropping it and relaxing. She sticks her tongue out at the camera in a gesture of exhaustion.

In the caption of the post, Kayla explains that as a fitness trainer, she often has her clients perform a similar type of obstacle circuit at the gym, completing 12-20 reps of each exercise. She adds that it’s also a great activity to do with friends. Kayla ends the caption by asking her followers if they want her to show them how to set up an obstacle circuit and if so, in what location.

As with most of her posts, the fitness trainer’s followers loved her video, leaving it nearly 200,000 likes in the first three hours of being posted. In the comments section, they responded to her question and expressed how much of an inspiration she is to them.

“Such an inspiration! I can’t wait to get to that strong a core on my BBG journey!! Home or outdoors would be awesome!,” one Instagram user commented.