Serena Williams Admits She Struggles Balancing Tennis And Motherhood In New Instagram Post

Serena Williams got honest about the struggles of balancing professional tennis and motherhood in the most recent post on her Instagram page. In her caption, Serena stressed that being a mother can be tiring and stressful which is only exacerbated by the demands of her athletic career. But she went on to add that her family has been pushing through the challenges and expressed admiration for mothers who are also going through similar issues.

In the photo that accompanied the caption, Serena was makeup-free in a black puffer jacket over what appeared to be a red longsleeved sweater. Serena wore her hair up in a messy ponytail and accessorized her outfit with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and layered necklaces She was pictured holding her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who slept on her shoulder. Alexis was also bundled up in a hooded winter jacket and had a blanket wrapped around her as well.

The post racked up over 40,000 likes within the first 15 minutes after it was posted and over 600 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans sent Serena lots of encouraging messages.

“Moms are so amazing. You’re killing it!” one person wrote.

“JUST YOU IS AMAZING…” another added, “… something amazing happens when we are birthing (or adopting) that baby… a strength you can’t find in the gym or by reading books!!! Motherhood- is a gift. Keep killing it, sis.”

Other commenters, some of whom identified themselves as mothers thanked her for being open about the challenges she faces.

“Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom,” another added.

“I feel u. I am a single mom of three,” a fourth commenter remarked. “Living in holland. We got this.”

This isn’t the first time that Serena has spoken out about the challenges she faces as a pro athlete who also happens to be a mother. But in a recent interview with TODAY Parents, she admitted that her job allows for certain privileges that regular working moms do not have. For example, she has the ability to make her own schedule and choose her vacation days. While she confessed that the situation is still difficult, even with those perks, she paid tribute to the moms out there who have it harder than she does.

“I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family,” she said. “And it helps me keep going.