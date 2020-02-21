Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Her Ripped Abs In Sexy Topless Selfie

Daniella Chavez put her washboard abs on display in a sultry selfie posted to Instagram on Thursday. The sizzling blonde ditched her top to pose topless for the tantalizing shot, flaunting her ripped midriff and sculpted waistline. The Chilean Playboy model censored her buxom curves with her hand to keep the photo from becoming too NSFW, but still showed an enticing amount of underboob, as well as a hint of cleavage. Her golden locks fell over her shoulder, brushing against her chest and calling even more attention to her bared bust.

Fans appeared to be very impressed with the seductive snap, and immediately took to the comments section to praise the 33-year-old stunner for her fierce physique.

“You must be working out like crazy. It shows,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“Those abs,” read a second message, trailed by a long string of fire emoji.

“What is your waist size,” wanted to know a third fan, commending the model for her incredible figure with a raising-hands emoji.

The eye-popping selfie saw Daniella rocking a sexy-casual look, as she the blond bombshell had slipped on a pair of light-wash boyfriend jeans. The pants fit loosely around her hips and balanced out what would have otherwise been a highly racy look, as the item was neither curve-flaunting, nor skin-baring. A small distressed detail gashed just below the hip — the only cheeky element adorning the cozy denim garment. The fair-haired beauty accessorized with a flawless white manicure, which added a chic touch to the saucy snap.

The photo was a mirror selfie snapped in the model’s bedroom and captured quite a bit of the stylish interior. Her bed was visible on one side of the frame, while the other was occupied by a shiny, silver dresser, which doubled as a TV stand. A matching commode glittered in the background, hosting the beauty’s vanity mirror. Several elements of decor were reflected in the mirror and in the smooth surface of the commode, including another matching piece of furniture, Daniella’s skull-shaped decoration, and a minimalist lamp. A cozy stool, one adorned with a fluffy white cover, was tucked under the commode.

The setting was complete with simple, white walls, which echoed the color of the bedding. The wooden floor was a contrasting brown color that perfectly matched that of the door. A gorgeous white chandelier hung over the bed, giving a vibe of opulence and sophistication to the sleek interior.

The post attracted a lot of attention from her ardent admirers, garnering more than 93,400 likes and a little shy of 900 comments. Followers left plenty of gushing messages under the steamy selfie, telling the model she looked “gorgeous,” “sublime,” and “amazing.”

“Damn you [are] killing it with your beauty,” read one comment, which was prefaced by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.