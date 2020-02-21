‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Gush Over Daughter Vaeda On Her First Birthday

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Vaeda is celebrating her first birthday and the Teen Mom OG stars are taking to social media to gush over their little girl.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father posted a series of ten photos and videos of his youngest daughter. With the photos, he wished his daughter a happy birthday.

“Vaeda Luma Baltierra, I just can’t believe you’re ONE YEARS OLD TODAY!!! Your first year went by so fast & words could never express the amount of joy & love you have brought into this little family of ours. Happy Birthday tinky butt! We love you so much!” Tyler wrote.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photo montage had racked up over 39,000 likes from Tyler’s more than 2 million followers. Many of the reality show star’s followers chimed in with comments wishing the little girl a “happy birthday.”

Catelynn also posted a series of ten photos and videos to Instagram that showed her daughter over the past year. Some photos showed Vaeda with her older sister, 5-year-old Nova. With the photos, Catelynn also posted a loving tribute to her youngest daughter.

“Happy 1st birthday to our silly, lovely, cuddle bug Vaeda beta butt!!! I cannot believe you are already a year old,” Catelynn wrote including two emojis before adding, “you have brought soooo much joy to this family!! I love you with all my heart!!!!!!”

Fans were loving Catelynn’s post as well and within the first hour of being posted had over 61,000 likes including one from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Although Cate limited who could comment on the post, those who were able to post comments wished Vaeda a happy birthday as well.

Catelynn has been anticipating her daughter’s birthday, sharing a video of her two days ago. In the video, Vaeda is playing with a toy and smiling for the camera. The proud mom admits that she can’t believe her baby is about to turn a year old and teases that she and her husband need to have another baby.

Although the couple have hinted that they want more children, Catelynn recently opened up about being plagued by pregnancy rumors. She said that if she mentions the word “baby” fans think that she is pregnant. She explained that she is not currently pregnant, but admitted that could change throughout the year. However, it doesn’t sound like she and Tyler have any immediate plans to have another baby.