Natalie Roush Poses By A Window In Plunging Crop Top & Tight Pants On Instagram

Natalie Roush turned up the heat on her Instagram on Thursday evening with a new post on her account. In a series of photos on her feed, the stunner rocked a white, plunging crop top and tight pants that left little to the imagination as she posed by a window.

The photos showed Natalie sitting with her legs spread on a brown stool in a large room. Behind her, a floor-to-ceiling window looked out over clusters of green trees and buildings in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays poured in over Natalie and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked better than ever in her tiny outfit, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Natalie’s look included a slightly sheer, white tank top with a plunging V-neckline that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The top featured a tight waistband that hugged her hourglass figure and cut off just below her chest, which put her flat tummy on display.

Natalie paired the top with some high-waisted, tan, black, and white plaid pants that hugged her curves and defined her shapely thighs.

The model finished off the outfit with a silver choker necklace. She rocked a mostly natural makeup look, including lightly contoured cheeks, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Natalie’s long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

The first photo showed Natalie with her legs spread apart as she rested her hands on her knees and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. In another image, she pulled her arms to her chest, which pushed up her cleavage even more. She also pointed her toes to elongate her pins.

Among the mix of photos, Natalie also included a selfie that did’t quite fit the collection, but still looked beautiful.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 46,000 likes and just over 390 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re literally perfect! wishing my weekend plans was meeting you,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous look for you,” another user added.

“These are all so beautiful to me,” said a third fan.

Natalie can drive her fans wild with just about anything she wears. Earlier this week, the model sported a blue bikini as she posed on a beach, which her followers loved.