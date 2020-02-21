Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Beachside Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Frida Aasen looked incredible in her latest Instagram update, which saw her enjoying some time on a beach. The beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy nude bikini.

Frida did not indicate where she was when the photo was taken, but her last few updates have been tagged in Kenya, so it could have been taken there. Wherever she was, she was a sight to behold.

The blond’s skimpy nude bikini featured triangle-style cups and strings that tied around her neck. The cups were small, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic string style that sat low on her hips and tied at the sides.

The swimsuit looked like it was made for her body as she stood under the shade of an umbrella on the beach. She faced the camera, and the ocean was visible just a few feet behind her. Also in the distance was part of another beach that was covered in green foliage.

Frida stood with one hip cocked to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape and long, lean torso. Her toned thighs were also on display. The stunner’s smooth skin looked flawless in the outside light. The picture showed her body from the knees up as she looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The beauty wore her wet hair pulled back with a headband that was tied in a small bow on top of her head. She also wore a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses. Her makeup appeared to light, and she accessorized the look with small hoop earrings. Her nails were painted a pale pink shade.

Frida wrote that life was better in a two-piece.

Many of her followers seemed to agree with her — especially when she happened to be the one in the swimsuits.

“It’s definitely better with you in a bikini,” joked one admirer.

“My life is better when you’re in a bikini,” quipped a second fan.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“you are gorgeous,” a fourth follower told her.

When it comes to looking gorgeous, Frida does not need any help. The model has a sharp sense of style, and she likes to flaunt it — along with her killer physique — in a variety of chic outfits. That being said, it does seem that one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini, like the black number she wore last month.