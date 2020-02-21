‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why Tom Sandoval Won’t Truly Apologize For Book Party Drama

Stassi Schroeder is looking back on her awkward encounter with Tom Sandoval.

Stassi Schroeder doesn’t think Tom Sandoval will ever apologize for the drama he created at the launch party for her book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***h Handbook, during an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this year.

During an interview on The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week, Schroeder said that when it comes to Sandoval’s behavior towards her, his book party antics were nothing new. In fact, she’s been dealing with the fact that he’s seemed to have unknown issues with her for the past eight years.

“When people are like, ‘What’s going on with Sandoval?’ I’m like, ‘He’s always been like that to me,'” Schroeder explained on February 20. “This isn’t really anything new.”

After sending a text message to Schroeder prior to her book party in which he threatened to ban her from TomTom if she complained about a potentially understaffed event, Sandoval engaged in a screaming match with Schroeder in front of her guests before leaving the venue.

While Sandoval did offer a slight apology, which was followed with a “but,” during a cast trip to Miami on a later episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder said she never truly got a genuine apology from Sandoval and doesn’t believe he’s actually capable of saying the words “I’m sorry” to her.

“I think the thought of saying ‘sorry’ to me just hurts so bad that he’d rather double down on it and continue,” she explained.

During Sandoval’s slight apology earlier this season, he claimed to have felt bad about his behavior but then plead his case about how he was feeling and continued to say that Schroeder should have come to him during the planning of her book party, rather than going to his business partner, Tom Schwartz, who he suggested was far less capable of handling the planning that should have gone into the event.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sandoval took to his Instagram account after the book party episode aired in an attempt to defend himself. As fans may have seen, Sandoval responded to a fan who said that while he used to be her favorite person on Vanderpump Rules, she was disappointed by how “ridiculous and egotistical” he acted towards Schroeder.

“Thank [you] for saying that, there was so much more going on behind the scenes… wish we could fit it all in… my major stress and frustration was definitely misdirected,” Sandoval responded.