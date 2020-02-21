Carmen Electra Struts Her Stuff On The Beach While Flaunting Cleavage In Unbuttoned Dress

Carmen Electra showed some skin in her most recent Instagram update. The actress published the shot to her account on Thursday.

In the stunning snap, Carmen strutted her stuff on the beach as she strolled near the water. She donned a dark green dress that she left unbuttoned down to her navel. Her black bra peeked out from underneath as she flaunted her abundant cleavage, tiny waist, and lean legs in the ensemble.

Carmen accessorized the outfit with dangling earrings, multiple gold bracelets on her wrist, a pair of black sneakers, and some sunglasses, which she carried in her hand.

The actress had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude gloss on her plump lips.

Carmen smiled for the camera as she threw up a peace sign with her fingers. In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible as well as some green trees. In the caption, the actress reveals that the photo is a throwback snap, and that she’s been dreaming of the beach.

Meanwhile, many of Carmen’s more than 1 million followers went wild for the pic, clicking the like button over 30,000 times and leaving more than 650 comments within the first 10 hours after it was shared online.

“Wow!!! Very hot, you are a true poster girl for every guy!!!” one of Carmen’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Yes! Where you belong. Love your hair. You look like a mermaid,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Sneakers on the beach? Only you can make that work. Lol,” a third social media user told the actress.

“You should be in bikini yes u look awesome whatever you wear,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a bondage inspired black bodysuit with red detailing and a garter belt. She added fishnet stockings and black knee-high boots to complete the look while holding a red, heart-shaped riding crop in her mouth and sporting fingerless gloves while as she celebrated Valentine’s Day.

That shot was a huge hit among Carmen Electra’s fans. To date, the photo has racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 550 comments.