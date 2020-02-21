Saweetie Rocks A Blinged-Up Moschino Camo Ensemble During Milan Fashion Week

Saweetie is currently in Italy taking Milan Fashion Week by storm and continues to slay with her outfits. The star attended Jeremy Scott’s Moschino fashion show and wore an incredible outfit which has a lot of eye-catching detailing to it.

The “My Type” hitmaker wowed in a camo ensemble that looked nothing short of amazing on her. The jacket had Moschino written in large letters on the back with gold circular detailing going across each letter. Saweetie paired the outfit with a high-waisted skirt that fell just above her knees and had a zip going across the front. She stunned in a black rollneck sweater and sported lace-up black and camo print boots.

Saweetie opted for lots of blinged-up accessories which made the look pop even more. She wrapped herself up in numerous gold chains including one which had a huge pendant with the designer name all crystalized. However, that wasn’t all. She also wore a large ring with the designer’s logo. The “Icy Grl” songstress applied large gold hoop earrings with her name written in them and another gold chain which she put in her dark hair that was scraped back and put in a high-bun.

As for her makeup, she wore a glossy lip and false eyelashes.

In an Instagram upload consisting of numerous photos, Saweetie showcased the killer look from multiple angles.

In the first picture, she was photographed fairly close-up from the side. The “Up Now” entertainer showed off her side profile and raised her hand close to her face. Saweetie displayed the huge ring as well as her long white acrylic nails.

In the next frame, she was captured with Jeremy at the event who looked happy to be in her company.

In other slides, Saweetie was shot from head to toe holding a large black bag. The High Maintenance rapper proved to have nailed the ensemble and looked like a million bucks.

For her caption, she expressed how proud she was of Jeremy and that she loved his new collection with Moschino.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 985 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“You’re fu*king killing it,” one user wrote.

“You really are the best-dressed female in the game,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“My favorite look. DOPE AF,” remarked a third fan.

“You’ve been showing my feed no mercy,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Saweetie attended the Prada fashion show earlier this week and rocked a gray suit.