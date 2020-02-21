‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Defends Jenelle Evans’ Daughter After Fans Compare Her To Kailyn’s Son

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans may not get along, but Kail recently defended the former Teen Mom 2 star’s 3-year-old daughter Ensley after fans compared her to Kail’s 2-year-old son, Lux.

Everything started after Kailyn shared a video of her son talking on Twitter.

“Are you the cutest boy?” Kail asks her son who smiles and replies, “yeah.” As the video continues, Kailyn asks her son to say, “cheese,” and he repeats the words while smiling big for the video. She then tells her son she “loves him” and he tells his mom he loves her “so much.”

The video is adorable and immediately fans started liking the video. The video has over 6,000 likes from her fans as well as plenty of comments. While most of the comments were from fans gushing about how cute Kail’s youngest son is, one comment caught Kail’s attention and she replied.

“he talks 10x better than Ensley, is clear and actually comprehends,” the comment read.

Although Kailyn and Jenelle have had their troubles in the past, Kailyn took the high road with her reply and gave a supportive response.

“I’m sure she will get there. All babies/kids learn at their own pace,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied.

With three kids and one more on the way, Kailyn has had plenty of experience and understands that not all kids develop at the same pace. Fans were loving Kailyn’s response to the tweet and commended her for such a mature reply.

Including three hand clap emojis, one fan responded, “mature response @KailLowry no need to put ANYONES kid down.”

Other comments commended Kail for her parenting saying, “You have the 3 most adorable well behaved kids on the series…I can’t wait to see the new baby…congrats.”

Teen Mom 2 fans may recall that Kailyn reached out to Jenelle back in 2018 with a gift that included products from her hair care line. Jenelle didn’t take too kindly to the gift, though, and filmed herself setting fire to the “peace gathering gift” on social media. The video was later played on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Since then, Kail has reached out to Jenelle and invited her to be a guest on her Coffee Convos podcast, though Jenelle declined. Recently, Jenelle opened up about turning down the opportunity saying she declined for “many reasons.” She also revealed that the only one of her former co-stars she has kept in touch with is Briana DeJesus.