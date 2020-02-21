Gwen Stefani Wraps Her Legs Around Blake Shelton While Dressed As A Cowgirl On Stage In Vegas

Gwen and Blake showed off their love with a straddle in Sin City.

Gwen Stefani didn’t hide her affection for boyfriend Blake Shelton when he joined her on stage in Las Vegas this week to perform their brand new duet. Gwen shared a sweet look at their adorable onstage reunion on her Instagram account after the country superstar popped up on stage at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood resort and casino, which is where Gwen’s currently performing her “Just a Girl” residency.

The Voice coach surprised the crowd during a sweet moment on the night of February 19 when he headed to the stage unannounced to sing “Nobody But You” with his girlfriend of four years.

In the video posted to her social media on February 20, Gwen proudly showed off her country best as she donned a sparkly cowgirl outfit made up of a white western-style top and a patterned blue denim skirt, both with shimmery gold fringe that swayed as she moved.

She also rocked a pair of calf-high white high heeled cowboy boots on her feet to complete the western wear ensemble, which she’s worn during many of her residency shows as a nod to her boyfriend.

As for Blake, he stuck to his signature look of a pair of blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a dark jacket.

The Instagram video – which has been viewed more than 122,000 times in seven hours – showed the twosome as they got very close and embraced in a huge hug, mere weeks after they performed the song on stage at the Grammys.

Gwen moved over to her man as they both pulled each other close, with the star even wrapping both of her legs around her boyfriend’s waist to get into a straddle position as the stage lights went down while he held her up with his arms.

According to Taste of Country, before Blake surprised the crowd, the mom of two opened up about how she’s still surprised to see her name at the top of the country charts because of their new duet.

“I was looking on iTunes this morning and I’m number one on the country chart,” she said during the show, adding, “I just thought that was like, kind of incredible.”

In the caption of her Instagram upload, the star shared a sweet “thank u” to her man as she told him how much she appreciated him coming out to sing with her in Sin City.

Fans clearly loved seeing the loved-up couple – who recently had what appeared to be an awkward run-in with her former husband Gavin Rossdale – show off their love for one another, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages.

“You guys are such an inspirational couple after a divorce… I hope I’m as lucky as you are in finding Love the second time around,” one fan wrote.

“Cowgirl found her cowboy,” another commented with a cowboy emoji.

“This is pure love!! She feels like a kid next to him!,” a third person said with red heart emoji.