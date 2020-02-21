Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Pulls Down Her Thong In Racy New Pic

Instagram hottie Kayla Moody went into the weekend with a steamy new photo that saw her putting her perky booty on display in a tiny pink thong. The babe showed off her cheeky side by pulling down her teeny bottoms, and tugged on the minuscule side strap as she gave a saucy smile at the camera. The provocative gesture called attention to her bared hip and curvy thigh, although her round backside was the clear focus of the shot.

Shared with fans bright and early on Friday morning, the scorching update offered a new look at a risqué outfit that Kayla’s followers had the chance to admire not three days ago. The tantalizing attire, which was amply described in a previous report from The Inquisitr, also included a semi-sheer black top and chic, red-bottom heels. Kayla flashed her toned midriff and braless curves in the skimpy outfit, lifting up the snug top over her chest to expose some serious underboob.

The gorgeous bikini model originally showed off the spicy look as she posed with a knee up on a credenza, flaunting her insane body from the left-hand angle. This time around, the blonde bombshell hopped onto the furniture piece, showing off her killer figure from the opposite angle. The Instagram sensation was on her knees, with her legs slightly spread and her feet pressed together in a bid to showcase her fabulous footwear. Her back was seductively arched and she was looking over her shoulder with an intense gaze.

The model oozed an air of sexy nonchalance as she playfully bared her curves. Her golden tresses fell down her back, brushing against her waist and further luring the gaze to her pert derriere.

The sizzling blonde chose an elegant setting for the torrid shoot. The model was snapped in a stylish living room, which was decorated in warm, earth-toned colors. A couple of beige sofas occupied most of the decor, which also included a striped beige wallpaper and a contrast, cream wall. A pair of rust and mustard throw pillows added a splash of color. The credenza that Kayla sat on had a white top and dark-brown doors. A picture hung on the wall opposite her, mirroring the color scheme of the credenza.

Kayla captioned the photo with a sun emoji and a greeting for the new day. She credited Studio 180 Photography for the sweltering shot, and mentioned that her skimpy outfit had come from PrettyLittleThing.

The post sparked a lot of interest from her followers, garnering more than 2,400 likes in just 20 minutes of going live. The snap went on to amass 7,200-plus likes in the space of one hour, in addition to 205 comments.

“Absolutely stunning [two heart emoji] I love your pretty face and fabulous curves,” wrote one person, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Intoxicatingly Beautiful!!!” gushed a second fan.

One Instagrammer took the time to pen a lengthy message of appreciation for the stunning model.

“Such a gorgeous lady never a dull photo of you. Always keeping us guys on our toes!! Keep up the amazing shots…” read their comment, which was trailed by a string of heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.