Louise Redknapp Dedicates Janet Jackson ‘Together Again’ Cover To Deceased Friend Caroline Flack

Last month, Louise Redknapp released her latest studio album, Heavy Love, and visited BBC Radio 2 to perform a cover of Janet Jackson’s hit single “Together Again.” Since the death of her friend Caroline Flack, Redknapp has admitted the song has a whole new meaning to her.
The “Let’s Go Round Again” songstress took to Instagram to re-upload a clip of her cover and dedicated the caption to the deceased TV personality.
“This song has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I know you’re shining down on us x thinking of you babe #bekind,” she wrote, adding a heartbroken emoji.
In the span of 14 hours, Redknapp’s post caught the attention of many and has racked up more than 810 comments from supportive fans.
“Big love. Big loss. Keep shining as she is shining on you and all her family and friends x,” one user wrote.
“Awww. She’ll be shining down on us forever,” another shared.
When the news broke about Flack over the weekend, Redknapp took to the same social media platform to express how much she meant to her.
The “Beautiful Inside” hitmaker explained that when things were tough for her, Flack was going through equally such a tough time and still reached out to Redknapp to show her support. She expressed that she was proud that she was someone that Flack could trust and could speak to at any time about anything.
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Flack’s last appearance on the screen will be in the forthcoming film Greed. The former Love Island presenter can be seen at the beginning of the trailer which also stars British comedic actor Steven Coogan. It is set to be released in cinemas on February 21 in the U.S. and the U.K.
Everyone loves a bit of @janetjackson right? I just had to perform Together Again as my cover on @bbcradio2 on Friday It’s such a beautiful song ???? . Also I Just want to say a huge Thank You to @zoetheball @iamrichieanderson and the team for having me in the studio and being so supportive of my new music ???? I still can’t believe my new album Heavy Love is OUT NOW xx #JanetJackson #TogetherAgain #HeavyLove
When Jackson originally released “Together Again,” it was meant to be a dedication to all of her friends she lost to AIDS, per Song Facts.
“I lost a lot of friends and people that I worked with to this disease [AIDS],” she revealed.
However, she also admitted that her record label didn’t believe in the concept and didn’t think it was a good idea for her to release it.
Jackson wrote the song with the songwriting/production team Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and her then-husband Rene Elizondo Jr. Elizondo. In one of the two music videos shot, she can be seen reminiscing in her apartment about a friend she lost.
The 1998 single was a huge success and became one of Jackson’s many No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and spent 46 weeks on the chart.
I’m not quite sure where to start with this it is so heartbreaking . Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances. . I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don’t really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything . I know what really mattered to you was being loved and being cared for and I just wish you could see how loved you were by so many people . You didn’t deserve any of this what has happened. You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I’ve met in this industry. You turned up to every show I ever did coming back in to the industry you helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyalest supporter . We spoke often about the people we wanted to become about being strong women about not letting people hurt us about standing up for what we believe in and supporting each other. And i’m gonna do my best to be that person that you and I spoke about . Im gonna try and do this for us for all the good things we said and the positive conversations we had you were an absolute star a nugget of gold . I feel really lucky to have had you as a friend, you were the girl that everybody wanted to be friends with and be in your corner on a night out. We would always have so much fun. . I know this will be hard for everyone to come to terms with but all I can say is I will try and speak your messages, I will try and live by all the things that we spoke about and I will try to be your voice and be the best person I can be for you . Caroline I was so proud to be your friend you were our girl! ❤️