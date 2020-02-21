Louise Redknapp Dedicates Janet Jackson ‘Together Again’ Cover To Deceased Friend Caroline Flack

Last month, Louise Redknapp released her latest studio album, Heavy Love, and visited BBC Radio 2 to perform a cover of Janet Jackson’s hit single “Together Again.” Since the death of her friend Caroline Flack, Redknapp has admitted the song has a whole new meaning to her.

The “Let’s Go Round Again” songstress took to Instagram to re-upload a clip of her cover and dedicated the caption to the deceased TV personality.

“This song has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I know you’re shining down on us x thinking of you babe #bekind,” she wrote, adding a heartbroken emoji.

In the span of 14 hours, Redknapp’s post caught the attention of many and has racked up more than 810 comments from supportive fans.

“Big love. Big loss. Keep shining as she is shining on you and all her family and friends x,” one user wrote.

“Awww. She’ll be shining down on us forever,” another shared.

When the news broke about Flack over the weekend, Redknapp took to the same social media platform to express how much she meant to her.

The “Beautiful Inside” hitmaker explained that when things were tough for her, Flack was going through equally such a tough time and still reached out to Redknapp to show her support. She expressed that she was proud that she was someone that Flack could trust and could speak to at any time about anything.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Flack’s last appearance on the screen will be in the forthcoming film Greed. The former Love Island presenter can be seen at the beginning of the trailer which also stars British comedic actor Steven Coogan. It is set to be released in cinemas on February 21 in the U.S. and the U.K.

When Jackson originally released “Together Again,” it was meant to be a dedication to all of her friends she lost to AIDS, per Song Facts.

“I lost a lot of friends and people that I worked with to this disease [AIDS],” she revealed.

However, she also admitted that her record label didn’t believe in the concept and didn’t think it was a good idea for her to release it.

Jackson wrote the song with the songwriting/production team Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and her then-husband Rene Elizondo Jr. Elizondo. In one of the two music videos shot, she can be seen reminiscing in her apartment about a friend she lost.

The 1998 single was a huge success and became one of Jackson’s many No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and spent 46 weeks on the chart.