Instagram Sensation Pamela Alexandra Wears Racy Red Lingerie Under A Hotel Bathrobe

Pamela Alexandra is showing off plenty of skin in her hotel bathrobe.

The popular Instagram model took to the social media site to show off some very revealing red lingerie she wore underneath a fluffy white robe. The hotel room photo shoot was a big hit with fans, with the Instagram post garnering more than 100,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments from among her 3.3 million followers.

“Looking scrumptious as always,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful all the time!!!” another wrote.

In one of the racy shots, Pamela sat on a white chair facing the camera, with the robe hanging from her arms as she shot a sultry look. Another came up closer to show Pamela sitting sideways and showing off plenty of leg, while in the third she lifted her leg in the air a bit and flashed a smile.

The picture appeared to be a continuation of another racy picture that the full-figured model had shared a few days beforehand, giving a closer glimpse of her red lingerie in another bathrobe as she peered out a window to a street below. That picture was taken during a trip to Zurich, where Pamela told her fans that she was celebrating “new beginnings.”

It’s not clear what the new beginning might be, but the photos posted in her red lingerie appeared to be a bit different and more professional than her usual Instagram posts. While Pamela shares a number of pictures inside her home, taken in the mirror, or lounging by the pool, the recent photos were professionally taken and appear to be from a more formal modeling shoot.

In bother the previous picture and the one posted this week, Alexandra tagged professional photographer Cruz Nuñez, whose Instagram page shows work with a number of top models. Pamela had also tagged makeup artist Anita Dazzles in her first show. While she did not tag Dazzles in the most recent shots in her bathrobe and red lingerie, her look appears to be the same as the previously shared photo, meaning it could be from the same shoot.

As her Instagram feed shows, Pamela is not lacking for work when it comes to modeling. Nearly all of her posts are showing off different fashion and swimwear brands, which is likely helping her net a very comfortable income. Experts say that top Instagram models can make around $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have — meaning Pamela and her more than 2 million followers has the potential to make $20,000 for every post.