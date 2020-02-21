Candice Swanepoel Gets Seductive In A Leopard-Print Bikini During Water Shoot

The Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her very best supermodel poses in her bikini as she got wet in the water.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her very best seductive poses in a sizzling new video posted to Instagram. The seriously hot new clip showed the beauty posing in a body of water during a recent photo shoot as she slipped into a skimpy bikini from her own line of swimwear, called Tropic of C.

The upload – shared to Tropic of C’s official account on February 20 – showed the beauty as she first leaned back onto her hands in her tiny two-piece.

She then sat up with her legs bent underneath her to very seductively push her long blond hair back, which was already soaking wet, back and away from her face with both hands.

The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel kept her eyes closed for much of the video to give off an uber-sexy vibe while being both filmed and photographed at the same time. She then ran her hands down her face and opened her eyes to give the camera a very sultry look.

The star showed off plenty of skin as she got wet in the shallow section of the water.

Candice looked every inch the supermodel as she rocked a black crop-top style top with only thin spaghetti straps across both of her shoulders.

She paired that with a pair of wild bikini bottoms, which were made up of a fun leopard-print design. They were high-cut at the leg to flaunt her very long and toned pins and also perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist with a high-waisted top that stretched up past her bellybutton.

Candice accessorized the chic bikini look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings in both ears and had a large chunky chain necklace fastened around her neck.

Tropic of C confirmed that the shoot took place in Jamaica and also revealed in the caption that the bottoms were new to the collection. The line noted that the bottoms were the sana design in the Kingston Cat print.

“Love this,” one fan commented on the mom of two’s upload with a red heart emoji.

Another impressed follower simply wrote “Omg” with several star eye and fire emoji.

Others commented with fire and heart emoji to show their appreciation for the model beauty.

The latest look at Candice in her swimwear follows a snap earlier this week which showed the lingerie model as she laid back in the tiniest brown string bikini from her line.

The star didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she flashed a pretty serious amount of skin in the pretty risqué two-piece.

Before that, Candice wowed again in a red bikini from her own line.