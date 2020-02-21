Amie Harwick, Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance, Was Strangled Before Being Thrown From Balcony, Coroner Finds

Amie Harwick was strangled before falling to her death from a third-story balcony, authorities said this week.

The noted sex therapist and former fiance of comedian Drew Carey was found dead this week after police were called to her home for a report of a domestic disturbance. This week, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said the 38-year-old suffered “manual strangulation” before she was thrown from a balcony at her apartment. Her cause of death was blunt-force injuries suffered to her head and other areas of her body from the fall, the New York Post reported.

Police have arrested Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, and charged him with murder for the attack. Police said Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s apartment and killed her after the two got into a fight.

As the New York Post previously reported, the circumstances of Harwick’s death could make Pursehouse eligible for the death penalty in California.

“The defendant faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged,” said Assistant Chief District Attorney Greg Risling. “A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.”

Harwick was well known for her work as a sex therapist, writing a popular book called The New Sex Bible for Women that was described as a self-help guide for women. She was also known for a relationship with the Price Is Right host. Harwick and Carey were first connected in June 2017, after the comedian shared pictures on Instagram with his new girlfriend. They were together for a year and got engaged the next February, but would break up later that year.

This week, Carey issued a statement about the tragedy.

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he said, via TMZ.

Carey added that he was overcome with grief, and asked for privacy for himself and all others mourning her death. The report added that production of The Price Is Right would go on hiatus, calling off shooting for the remainder of the week. Those who had tickets to attend tapings later in the week were sent emails notifying them of the change, the report noted. It was not clear yet when taping of the show would resume.

Pursehouse is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on March 4. He is being held in jail without bond.