Pamela Anderson Posts Angry Message After 12-Day Husband Jon Peters Reconciles With Former Fiancée

The 'Baywatch' alum says she was 'bamboozled' by her short-time husband.

Pamela Anderson is speaking out following the news that her husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, is back together with his former fiancée who is 40 years his junior.

A few weeks after the former Baywatch star’s secret marriage to the 74-year old A Star Is Born producer imploded, Pamela took to Instagram to say she was “bamboozled.” The 52-year-old actress captioned a reflective black and white shot of herself as she looked back at her whirlwind 12-day marriage.

“It’s been an eventful few weeks for me personally,” Pamela wrote. “But there are more important things to care about in the world than this tabloid kind of ‘love affair.’ A man I’ve known for over 30 years. I considered him a close friend. Someone I could count on. Eccentric? Oh yes. That was part of the fun. Still hurts to be #bamboozled.”

In comments to the post, fans sent Pamela positive vibes and told her to “stay strong.”

“Hope you are OK,” one fan wrote. “Stay positive through the times ahead.”

Pamela’s post comes just as Page Six reported that Peters is now back with Julia Faye West, his 34-year-old fiancée whom he dumped for the Baywatch bombshell last month. West is an actress who bears “a striking resemblance to a young Anderson,” the site notes.

Peters, who initially claimed that Pamela texted him proposing marriage and that he said yes to the “dream come true” despite already being engaged, told Page Six he is not engaged to West again. Still, the famed film producer said that he and West are “all good” despite their brief breakup.

While she is back together with her wealthy beau, West may have a lot to get over before she goes all-in with Peters again. After he exchanged vows with Pamela in front of family and friends in a Malibu wedding ceremony last month, the movie mogul boasted he could “have his pick” of beautiful girls, but added that “for 35 years, I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

He later alleged that he ended his marriage to Pamela after paying off $200,000 of her debts and having second thoughts about a racy website she was partnering with. The Hollywood producer also revealed that he also wasn’t up to the back and forth travel to be with Pamela in Canada, where she spends much of her time.

After her split from Peters, Pamela said they would “remain friends.” But now that West is back in the picture and Pamela feels “bamboozled,” that may have changed.