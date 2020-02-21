Carrie Underwood Shows Off Cup Honoring One Of Her Most Iconic Songs In Instagram Share

Carrie Underwood showed off a cup honoring one of her most iconic songs in a new Instagram share. The singer and songwriter posed with a tumbler that was decorated with a cartoon referencing her 2005 smash hit tune “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

Carrie is holding the cup which has an illustration of Jesus Christ. Above his head is a speech bubble, used in cartooning to allow illustrations to be able to speak to the reader, with the statement, “would you like me to take the wheel?”

In the cute close-up pic, the country beauty‘s mouth is blocked by the beverage holder.

Fans can still see her expressive brown peepers, lined in black eyeliner and heavy mascara. Under Carrie’s eyes appears to be a smudged brown shadow, a makeup trick to open up the eyes in a dramatic fashion.

Carrie’s eyebrows are filled into a perfect arch and her base makeup matches her skin tone, with just a hint of contouring on her cheekbones. The singer did not indicate if she was doing a photoshoot at the time the Instagram pic was posted, which would explain the heavier makeup.

The country superstar is wearing her long, highlighted blonde hair in beachy waves, parted down the middle and cascading over her shoulders. It also appears she is wearing a black shirt in the image.

In the photo’s caption, she thanked Melissa Schleicher for the present. Melissa is a hair and makeup artist who owns Parlour 3, Barbour 3 and Hunter Paige by Parlour 3 in Tennessee.

The pic prompted a flurry of responses from Carrie’s fans, who wanted the beverage cup for their very own and each helped one another with resources and links to where they could purchase the item.

Other fans remarked on the significance of the song in their lives in the comments section of the post.

“This is perfect. The song and person that made me fall in love with country music. Love you, Carrie girl!” said one Instagram follower of the singer.

“I saw one the other day that said ” I know I am supposed to let Jesus take the wheel, but sometimes, I feel like we are offroading!!!!” quipped a second fan.

“Best. Thing. Ever. Umm, and you look beautiful Carrie Underwood,” remarked a third fan of the country music superstar.

“Jesus Take the Wheel” is one of Carrie’s most popular and beloved tunes from her album titled “Some Hearts.”

The Christian song was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Brett James It tells the story of a woman who survives a car crash, a miracle of divine intervention. The story then ends with the woman revealing she will let her faith direct her life from that point on.