Jessa Duggar Has Date Night With Husband Ben Seewald & It Includes Grocery Shopping

Ben and Jessa had some alone time together.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had a date night on on Thursday without their three kids. Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 9 months, were left with a sitter while their famous parents had some alone time together. The Counting On stars seized the opportunity to head to the grocery store to do a little shopping.

Both Jessa and Ben shared pictures of their excursion on their separate Instagram accounts and it looks like they had a great time together. According to the Duggar son-in-law, they picked out some smoked paprika, a few bags of roasted coffee, and some fresh produce. His photo revealed him and his wife carrying two shopping bags from Whole Foods. Jessa revealed that most of her food shopping is done by grocery pickup, which is easier than shopping with three kids in tow, but walking the aisles with her hubby is pretty enjoyable.

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet snap as they posed for the camera in the middle of the store. One of her followers asked if another shopper had taken the pic. She replied back that her secret is to put her phone up on a ledge and use the timer to snap the shot that they wanted. The 27-year-old mom is wearing a tan jacket with her long softly curled locks worn down around her shoulders.

Ben is wearing a denim jacket with a grey shirt underneath as he stands by his wife of five years. Duggar fans quickly took notice of Ben’s clean shaven face. He had been sporting a full beard for while over the winter, but he had decided to shave it off recently. He did have just a hint of stubble, which is his usual look.

Ben made it sound on the social media platform that they were heading home after the shopping trip to cook a healthy dinner. However, not too long after the photos were posted, they both took to their Instagram stories to share their outing at a sushi restaurant. The reality stars seemed to enjoy their food, despite Jessa joking around that her huge piece of lettuce was as big as her face. She held it up and was laughing that they gave her no knife to cut it up with, only chopsticks.

The Seewald family seemingly eats a pretty healthy diet. Even Spurgeon and Henry love to eat fish. Just a few days ago, Jessa Duggar shared an adorable video of her eldest son smelling how good the fish was that his dad was cooking up in the kitchen. He was going on and on about it. He and Henry both ate it up for dinner that night and they seemed to love it.