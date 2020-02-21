Prince Harry Posts Fake Texts With Jon Bon Jovi Ahead Of Invictus Games Collaboration

Prince Harry posted a fake series of texts with rock ‘n’ roll singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi to his Instagram account, teasing a collaboration between the two on behalf of Harry’s Invictus Games. The funny texts revealed a special project they will undertake for the organization. The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event created by Harry where wounded or sick armed services personnel compete in a variety of sports games.

Harry and Jon will be meeting in one week at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London to record a version of Bon Jovi’s song “Unbroken.” Members of the Invictus Games Choir will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member on February 28 in Studio 2 where The Beatles worked on 11 out of their 13 albums, reported Today.

This single will be used to raise money for the Invictus Games Foundation and will be released in March.

“Unbroken” is on Bon Jovi’s newest album titled Bon Jovi 2020, which will be released on May 15. Jon posted a clip to his Instagram story on February 20 where he revealed that the first single from the album titled “Limitless” had been released. The original version of “Unbroken” from the album is also available for download.

The fake text exchange begins with Jon asking Harry, “how is it going?”

Harry responds in the affirmative by saying that right now he is “livin on a prayer,” in reference to Bon Jovi’s 1986 monster hit tune of the same name.

The fake text exchange continues with Jon noting that he will be in London on February 28 and has an idea for The Invictus Games. Harry asks if Jon’s band Bon Jovi would be joining the New Jersey rocker that day, and Jon says they will not.

Harry then ends the fake text by stating that Jon should not expect him to sing.

A post on The Invictus Games Foundation website further explained the collaboration and how the meetup between the musician and Harry will transpire.

Harry will arrive at the recording studio where Jon will explain how he has been working with The Invictus Games Choir. The duke will then watch the choir perform with Jon. After the performance, Harry and Jon will speak to both members of the choir and previous competitors at The Invictus Games, who will be invited for the special collaboration.

“Unbroken” is a song from the point of view of a veteran. It shines a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder. Proceeds from the original tune go to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Jon comes from a military family. Both his mother Carol and father John Sr. served in the United States Marine Corps.