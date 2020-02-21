Taraji P. Henson Gets Soaking Wet In A Plunging Black Swimsuit In Mexican Vacation Photos

The 'Empire' actress sizzled in a skimpy swimsuit in Los Cabos.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson stunned in a series of new swimsuit snaps posted to Instagram this week. The actor wowed during a recent sunny trip to Mexico, and she shared all the proof to her social media as she splashed around in the water in a plunging black swimsuit that showed off all her obvious hard work in the gym.

The beauty shared the shots with her 15.2 million followers on February 20 as she soaked up the sun while south of the border. They showed the star looking years younger than her actual age of 49-years-old while she got soaking wet in a hotel pool.

In the first photo, Taraji was photographed from her left side while shoulder deep in the water with her held titled back as she gave out a big laugh with her left hand on her chest.

In the second, the Cookie Lyon actor stood up and splashed around in the water with both of her arms stretched out wide and a huge smile on her face.

The star then gave her millions of fans a much better look at her sexy swimsuit and flawless body as she pushed up against the side of the swimming pool with her head turned to the side.

Taraji also shared a few photos of herself outside the water. The beauty relaxed on a large clay colored piece of furniture as she cut a pretty seductive pose before laughing on a sunbed with a drink in hand.

As for her skimpy swimsuit look, the talented actress looked every inch the superstar in the all-black number which featured several silver stud embellishments all the way across the chest and straps that tied behind her back for a halter neck look.

The studs also stretched all the way along the high-cut bottom, which made her legs look uber long as it stretched up much higher than her hips. The one-piece also showed off plenty of skin on her back as it featured a fun and strappy criss-cross design.

In the caption, Taraji – who showed off her bikini body in a throwback photo last year – confirmed that she’d been sunning it up in Los Cabos, Mexico, as she tagged the luxury hotel Nobu with a number of emoji, including several kisses.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the star as she proudly displayed her obvious body confidence, shortly after she sizzled in a sheer white number at the beach.

“Yessss, Taraji,” one fan wrote with an eye-heart emoji and a red heart.

“Yesssss honey,” another said, adding a crown emoji and a blue heart.

A third person commented, “Mannnn the joy in this pic!!!” with three fire emoji.