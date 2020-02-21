Chilean Bombshell Danielle Chavez Shakes Her Hips In A Sultry ‘Good Night’ Instagram Video

Chilean beauty Daniella Chavez looked dreamy in a sultry Instagram boomerang shared with her 12.7 million followers on Thursday evening. The sizzling Playboy model wished fans a good night with a sexy lingerie selfie video wherein she flaunted her curves in a white bodysuit. Snapped in her bedroom, the busty bombshell put on a tantalizing display as she posed with one knee up on the bed. The babe was rocking her hips in a provocative way and coquettishly played with her hair, all the while looking down at her phone to make sure she captured the perfect shot.

Daniella cut a seductive figure in the boudoir video, showing off her voluptuous, hourglass frame as she strutted her stuff for the camera. Her chic bodysuit featured a lace bodice that perfectly showcased her ample chest. The garment showed quite a bit of cleavage, and sported a low-cut neckline and thin, spaghetti straps that made for a tempting display of her generous decolletage area. The rest of the bodysuit was crafted out of a semi-sheer mesh that clung to her midriff, ending with high-cut bottoms that bared her round hips. The gorgeous blonde flashed her shapely pins in the revealing one-piece, proudly showing off her curvy thighs.

The 33-year-old stunner oozed elegance and sexuality, and looked enticing without being racy. The model appeared to be all dolled up for the shoot, although her makeup was not readily observable in the dim light. She wore her hair with a side part, letting her golden locks fall over her shoulder. Her nails sported a classy, white-toned manicure that beautifully fit in with her look.

The clip also gave fans a peek into the model’s bedroom. The intimate decor comprised of a white, padded bed-frame, bubble-gum pink bed sheets, and a shiny, silver night stand. A large mirror, one boasting a silver frame, hung over the night-stand, reflecting the door on the opposite wall. A Gothic, skull-shaped decoration adorned the elegant night-stand.

The post sent quite a few pulses racing among her scores of admirers, judging from the serious engagement it reeled in. Daniella’s saucy video brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up more than 1,080 comments in addition to 232,000-plus likes. While many of the messages left by fans were in Spanish, some of the model’s English-speaking followers also chimed in, showering the Chilean bombshell with praise.

“Smokin,” wrote one person, adding a string of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Nice moves,” penned another, leaving three heart emoji.

“Actually made my night,” noted a third Instagrammer, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I will have great dreams,” assured a fourth fan, blowing her a kiss via emoji.