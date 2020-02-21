Katy Perry Collapses In Scary ‘American Idol’ Clip After Gas Leak Causes Evacuation At Auditions In Oregon

The 'Firework' singer went out with a bang in Sunriver, Oregon.

Katy Perry fell to the ground after a gas leak caused an evacuation at the American Idol auditions in Oregon.

In a sneak peek clip from the ABC singing competition ahead of this Sunday’s episode, the 35-year-old “Roar” singer is seen passing out outside of the Sunriver, Oregon audition site just as the local fire department arrived on the scene.

In the video, Perry and fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are seen complaining about a heavy propane smell. Perry notes that the odor is “pretty intense” and then reveals she has a “slight headache” from it before leaving the judges’ table and heading outside.

The judges, contestants, and production crew from the reality show are then evacuated from the Great Hall at the Sunriver Resort building to await the arrival of firefighters.

Once outside, Perry who is dressed in a sparkly embellished top, black leather pants and high heels, begins to feel even more ill from the effects of the gas fumes.

“I’m not feeling good,” the singer says as she falls to the pavement in the stunning clip.

While it is unclear if Perry needed any medical attention following her fall, last November when the audition incident occurred, the Central Oregon Daily posted a cute clip that showed a team of firefighters from the Sunriver Fire Department doing a spontaneous audition for the show as they sang Richie’s “All Night Long.” They also posed for a photo with Perry and the rest of the judges, so it appears that Perry’s ailment was short-lived.

On the newspaper’s Facebook page it was revealed that the gas smell Perry’s nose detected stemmed from a problem in the kitchen at the Sunriver Resort.

The Sunriver, Oregon site was the final pitstop for American Idol regional auditions last fall. A post on the Sunriver Resort’s Instagram page featured a stunning ice sculpture of the word “Idol” and the message that the resort was “honored” to have had the opportunity to host American Idol auditions at their lodge.

Fans will soon see if any of the hopefuls from the evacuated audition site made it to Hollywood Week. Richie and Bryan reportedly did a little kayaking and fishing while visiting the scenic city, but it certainly seems that “Firework” singer Perry went out with a bang.

