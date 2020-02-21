Boosie Badazz Kicked Out Of Gym For Transphobic Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Child, Says ‘They Racist’

'Don't go to Planet Fitness. They just kicked me out for what I said about Dwyane Wade's son' the rapper said in a video.

Boosie Badazz has come under fire for a video he posted where he bashed Dwyane Wade for allowing his daughter to identify as transgender. Now the rapper claims he was kicked out of a gym in Georgia because they disapproved of his transphobic comments.

On Wednesday, the Goat Talk rapper posted a video directed at the Miami Heat legend telling him to not let his “son” cut off his genitals. The video amassed over 440,000 likes but created a lot of backlash for the renowned rap artist.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, the 37-year-old says he was barred from working out at a Planet Fitness because staff were upset with his comments about Zaya Wade. He filmed himself in a car outside the gym and accused the facility of racism while once again referring to Zaya as “Wade’s son.”

“Do not go to Planet Fitness they racist, they haters. They just put me out of Planet Fitness because of what I said about Dwyane Wade’s son, and they said I sent a video that one of their employees was f**gots or some sh*t.”

The BooPac rapper had more to say about the incident in his caption to the video, and claims the manager made him leave because of the video and comments he made about Wade’s child.

“Manager who was gay refused to let me n Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc. Do not support Planet Fitness,” the rapper wrote.

His caption also included the location of the Planet Fitness as Highway 138 and Jonesboro Road, in Union City, Georgia. He also said the gym has “roaches” and does not have hot water for their showers.

Boosie Badazz added some derogatory comments at the end of his caption as well.

“B*tch u want a gay child but dont nobody want to have a baby for yo sissy a** now u mad,” the Louisiana native wrote.

This post received over 95,000 likes in the 13 hours since it was posted and over 14,000 comments including one from fellow rapper Slim Thug who responded with three cry-laughing emojis. Many of the responses from his 6.9 million followers were those offering support.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Boosie Badazz’s original video warned Wade to not let his 12-year-old “cut his dick off” and felt the basketball star had gone too far in allowing his child to identify as transgender.

Young Thug is another rapper who caused controversy for his comments about Zaya, and also referred to her as Wade’s “son” in a now-deleted tweet.