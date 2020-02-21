‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, February 20: Thomas Proposed To Zoe In Front Of Stunned Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who arrived at the Forrester mansion for the dinner party that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was throwing. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) warmly welcomed her into their home. She joined Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the living room.

Upstairs, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) complained that he did not want to attend the soiree. Even though Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) pointed out that he could stay up later than usual, the little boy wasn’t interested. Thomas went downstairs when he heard that Zoe had arrived. After he left, Douglas told her that even though Zoe was a nice person, he still would have preferred it if his father and Hope were together. The blonde reassured the little boy that he was loved by both her and Thomas.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) complained about the dinner at her grandfather’s house. She was sure that Thomas just wanted to make everyone feel comfortable around Zoe because, given her history, they were reluctant to trust her. When she suggested that Thomas may even want to bring Zoe into the family, Liam protested. Not even he believed that Thomas would go so far. Amelia (Nicola Posener) arrived to babysit Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). They told her that they were on their way to a dinner party where Thomas would show off his new girlfriend. When Amelia mentioned that she has always had a crush on the designer, Liam advised her to steer clear of Thomas.

Thomas couldn’t keep his hands off Zoe and when he saw Hope and Douglas entering the room, he planted a deep kiss on her lips. Later, Quinn warned Thomas that he was laying it on too thick. Douglas complained to Hope that his tummy hurt, clearly unimpressed by his father’s actions.

Brooke approached Thomas and she told him that she was keeping an eye on him. She also told Zoe that she was going to get hurt. Ridge tried to intervene but Thomas had decided on another course of action. He again locked lips with Zoe and the situation became awkward.

Thomas then made a speech and started to talk about the importance of family. He then turned to the model and told her that she held the key to his happiness. Thomas then proposed to Zoe on bended knee and asked her to be his wife. Douglas looked up at Hope in stunned confusion.