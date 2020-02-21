Alexa Dellanos Is A Beverly Hills ‘Barbie’ In Tiny Crop Top & Cargo Shorts

Buxom model Alexa Dellanos showed off her shapely figure on social media yesterday in a gorgeous sun-kissed photo snapped in Beverly Hills. Shared with fans late at night, the pic saw her rocking a tight little outfit that showed quite a bit of skin and treated followers to an eyeful of curves.

The Instagram sensation wore a cute black ensemble made up of a tiny crop top and chic cargo shorts. The top was a spaghetti strap design and looked snug on her ample chest. The item boasted a revealing neckline that created plenty of decolletage, and hemmed below the chest line, baring her svelte midsection and narrow waist. The beauty’s slender arm and shoulder were also exposed, as Alexa posed from the mid-profile. The stunner appeared to be braless under the clingy top, and even flashed a glimpse of side-boob in the low-cut piece.

Her bottoms further accentuated her sculpted midriff. The shorts featured a high waistline that rose just below her belly button, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The garment looked flattering on her curvy hips and thighs, and sported playful drawstrings on the side. The strings were tied in large, loopy bows that dangled down her body, calling attention to her toned legs.

Alexa accessorized with an elegant satchel bag in a matching black color, which she wore across her chest. The bag was adorned with a chain detail that complemented her silver jewelry and shiny wristwatch.

The 24-year-old went into full bombshell mode as she posed for the sun-drenched snap. The babe coquettishly tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes, giving off sultry vibes as she showcased the curve-flaunting outfit. Her back was arched and her legs were pressed together in an elegant posture that emphasized her lithe, albeit curvaceous, physique. Her watch-bearing hand softly grazed her thigh, while the other one gently rested on her decolletage.

The Instagram hottie kept things simple in the glam department, sporting a subtle, natural-looking makeup. She wore a shimmering gold eyeshadow and a discreet dark eyeliner, and appeared to have on faux eyelashes. A glossy lipstick glimmered on her pillowy lips. Her glam was complete with a touch of pink blush.

Alexa further accessorized her all-black attire with a classy French manicure. She wore her hair down with a mid-part, letting her locks fall freely down her back.

The model posed in front of a Beverly Hills mansion, showing fans a glimpse of the beautiful front garden as seen through an ornate, wrought iron gate. Dense trees flanked the house on one side, towering over the delicate white blooms that populated the garden. More flower beds decorated the front of the large fence, which featured a wide stone column adorned with a quaint garden lamp.

The gorgeous blonde compared herself to a Barbie doll in the caption, and fans were in complete agreement with her description of the look.

“Hi barb,” one person commented on the photo, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji.

“Barbie Alexa,” read a second message, which began and ended with a long string of sparkling-heart emoji.

The snap proved to be quite popular with Alexa’s followers, amassing more than 26,700 likes and 200 comments overnight. Among the people who reached out in the comments section were a few Instagram celebrities, including YouTube vlogger and self-proclaimed “Beverly Hills Brat,” Nicolette Gray.

“Ur [sic] perfect,” wrote The Roommates of Beverly Hills star, earning nine likes for her post.

Beauty guru and YouTube star Amanda Diaz also chimed in on Alexa’s photo, writing, “I love you.” Her message racked up 12 likes from the blond bombshell’s followers.

Famous YouTuber and makeup artist Daisy Marquez also took notice of Alexa’s post, leaving a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.