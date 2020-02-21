‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Gorgeous Long Legs In A Short Pink Dress

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney often dresses in glamorous form-fitting outfits to show off her toned physique and dazzling beauty. On Friday night, she shared two new pics of herself to her Instagram that showed her rocking a sexy short pink dress and high heels.

Sweeney didn’t indicate where she had her photo taken, but she posed outdoors on a sidewalk in front of a wall of foliage and trees. Her outfit was quite chic and appeared to be mod-inspired. Not only did Sweeney rock a strapless dress with floral designs, but she wore a pair of three-quarter length gloves with a matching pattern. She accented her outfit with chunky pink heels and a pair of thick white hoop earrings.

The gorgeous bombshell posed by balancing on one foot with her palms flattened and outstretched in the first image. For the second still, she turned sideways and spread her legs shoulder-width apart, stretching her hands toward the sky. Her dress came close to flashing her behind in the second pic, as the short hem of her dress rode up dangerously high on her thighs. Both images showed off her incredibly long and slim legs.

Sweeney left her blond hair down in gently tousled waves. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that matched perfectly with her overall ensemble. Her makeup application included bright blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

Within less than three hours of going live, Sweeney’s post earned over 181,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments. Fans were overwhelmed by the actress’s beauty and admired her incredible sense of style. Dozens of admirers specifically praised Sweeney’s awe-inspiring legs, which looked extra fantastic in her new post. She often shows off her cleavage and legs in the majority of her posts and outfits, and they seem to be the two physical attributes she most likes to display.

“[I] seriously am in love with you,” gushed one person.

“Good god. I think I just fainted….” wrote another admirer.

“YOU DID NOT HAVE TO STUNT ON US LIKE THIS,” exclaimed a third user, inserting several fire emoji into their comment.

“SYDNEY ARE YOU REAL????” contributed a fourth fan.

Aside from her regular followers, several of the Euphoria star’s famous friends also liked and commented on her post, including Noah Cyrus and Bella Thorne.

Speaking of Cyrus, The Inquisitr previously reported that she was spotted cozying up to Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly at the Republic Records after-party on Grammy night.