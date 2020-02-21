Cosplay Model Liz Katz Edits Tentacles On Her Head & Spills Out Of Yellow Bikini

Cosplay model Liz Katz shared another scandalous pic with her 1.1 million followers on Friday night. Her latest Instagram post showed the hottie wearing a yellow bikini. She edited a pair of tentacles on her head to match the overall silly energy of the photo.

Liz posed for her snapshot by sitting on a pink shag rug in her bathroom. She leaned forward with one arm between her legs to keep her steady; one of her tattoos was on display. As if Liz wearing a skimpy swimsuit wasn’t sexy enough, the model also yanked on her top with her other hand so that her large breasts almost spilled out of the fabric. Fans were given an incredible view of her plunging cleavage.

The stunner edited her photo to create blurry edges and to add a soft glow to her features. She left her curly blond locks loose to tumble over her shoulders, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup so her natural beauty could shine through. It looked like Liz had sculpted her eyebrows and thickened her eyelashes with mascara while leaving the remainder of her face bare. To accessorize her look, the blond beauty opted for a black choker necklace with a gold heart pendant. She also appeared to be wearing her signature cat ears headband.

Liz made a silly expression by looking upwards toward her fake tentacles and letting her mouth go slack so that she could drool.

Within three hours of going live, Liz’s post earned more than 44,000 likes and over 500 comments. Dozens of the Instagram vixen’s admirers flocked to her comments section to compliment her busty body and poke fun at her caption, which jokingly referred to the “tentacles” popularized by certain types of hentai. A few of Liz’s fans were a little confused by the facial expression she was making, including the string of spit, but they still praised her looks.

“So cute. You are a very sexy lady,” gushed one admirer.

“Oh man you are just so beautiful and just down right sexy. Absolutely gorgeous and perfect,” raved another fan.

A third person wrote, “So awesome. Lol. Love those tentacles.” They added four heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Dam! Wish I could be your Senpai,” chimed in a fourth user.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Liz had shared a stunning image of herself flashing her breasts while lifting her shirt. She cleverly added a few cat paw stickers to her photo to keep it Instagram friendly — that post earned over 66,000 likes.