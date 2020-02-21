Amanda Bynes Introduces Instagram Followers To Her Fiance, Reveals They’ve Been Sober For Over A Year

Amanda Bynes has finally introduced her fiance to her fans. In a new video on her Instagram page, Amanda stood next to her husband-to-be, revealed his name and gushed over him.

“Hey everyone this is Paul, my fiance,” she said. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

She also used the post to apologize for calling people ugly on Twitter, claiming that she had been under the influence of drugs at the time.

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter,” she continued. “I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

As People Magazine reports, she made the tweets she’s referring to in 2013. In them, she insulted a long list of celebrities, including Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, RuPaul, Drake Jay-Z and The Obamas as well

After her apology, Amanda went on to share that both she and Paul have been sober for and now

“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now, I feel like I got what’s mine…” the Hair Spray actress added.

In the clip, Amanda wore her long black hair loose and sported a gray button-down shirt. Her two face tattoos were also on display. She has the outline of a heart on her cheek and a smaller black heart above her right eyebrow. As for Paul, he rocked a burgundy button-down and large black eyeglasses. He also wore a baseball cap backward over his bleached-blond hair.

As The Inquisitr reported, Amanda announced her engagement via an Instagram post, six days ago In the photo, she wore a large squre-cut diamond ring as she placed her hand next to another that likely belonged to her fiance Paul.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked more than 45,000 times since its upload and close to 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it.

Paul popped up in subsequent Instagram photos on her page. In the one that came directly after the engagement announcement, Amanda called him her lover but didn’t share any additional details about him. While she looked a bit sullen in the shared snapshot, he smiled for the camera.