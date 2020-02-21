‘Genetically Gifted’ Lindsey Pelas Stuns In Sparkling Blue Bodysuit On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas shared a new photo series yesterday, rocking a sparkling blue bodysuit in a set that is likely to capture many of her 9.1 million Instagram fans’ attention.

There were two snaps in the set, with the first one showing Lindsey standing with her right leg crossed in front, her left hand on her midriff, and her right elbow raised into the air. Her hand was placed on the back of her neck and it looked like she was grabbing a hold of her hair.

She wore a sparkling blue bodysuit with a turtleneck and long sleeves, and her bra was somewhat visible through the fabric, thanks to the lighting and her pose. The blonde looked to her right with her eyes closed and her lips parted in a provocative way.

The model sported a glamorous makeup application that contrasted to her dark outfit, and it included shimmery brown eyeshadow, dark lashes, and glossy lipstick with dark liner. She accessorized simply with hoop earrings with a thin dangle accent.

Lindsey posed in front of a peach-toned, blank wall, ensuring that she was well-lit in the shot. Her legs especially glowed, and she cast a small shadow on the wall behind her.

The second picture showed the beauty standing with her right hand on her hip and her left one placed by her side. She wore her hair in a side part with her curly locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. She gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted, a hint of a smile on her face. This time, the backdrop was a brown tone as the photographer, Martin Murillo, appeared to use less flash. He’s based in Los Angeles and specializes in fashion photography.

The bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to gush over her new update.

“Wowwwww I love these so much!!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“All class Lindsey,” complimented a supporter.

“You are so beautiful,” declared a third social media user.

“Gorgeous hair, mesmerizing and sensational smile, insane Beauty,” raved an admirer.

In addition, Lindsey posted another update on February 11, that time rocking an unbuttoned black bodysuit. The outfit had thick sleeves and put her cleavage on full display as she posed outside by the beach. She placed her left hand on her head and tugged at her bodysuit with her right, gazing directly at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. She only wore a ring to accessorize, helping her the attention completely on her physique.