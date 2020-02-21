Alexa Dellanos Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Cut-Out Dress On Instagram

Alexa Dellanos has been on a roll today on Instagram as she has shared two photos, with the newest update showing her rocking a revealing yellow mini dress. The tight ensemble had a cutout in the front that left a hint of her underboob showing — something that she wasn’t shy about flaunting in the two-part photo series.

In the first snap, Alexa sat with her right leg crossed on top as she sat on a tan ottoman. She raised both of her hands towards her hair and played with her locks, glancing to her right with a flirty expression on her face.

The dress had a bright yellow tone and featured thin straps and a low neckline, allowing her to show off her cleavage. There was also a triangular cutout below her chest that added a risqué vibe to her look.

Alexa wore her hair down in the middle, with her darker roots giving way to her platinum blond locks. Her makeup application included dark mascara, blush, and light pink glossy lipstick. She also sported dark purple eyeshadow with a hint of white near her lids. She accessorized simply with a single gold bracelet on her right wrist and a ring.

Behind her was a glass door that overlooked a yard. The geotag revealed that she was in Beverly Hills when the photos were taken.

The second picture was taken in the same spot, except this time, Alexa propped herself up with her right arm this time and placed her left hand on the top of her chest, bringing attention to her French manicure. This pose also emphasized her curvy hips. She closed her eyes and parted her lips slightly, exuding coy vibes.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to leave some compliments.

“Looking amazing as always babe,” declared an admirer.

“So gorgeous in yellow,” wrote a second social media user.

“My sunshine,” raved a follower.

“Every picture you take looks professional! Natural beauty!” exclaimed a supporter, answering the question in her caption.

In addition, Alexa showed off her figure in another mini dress on February 4, that time rocking a strapless ensemble that hugged her figure. She wore a lilac number with a low neckline, and her choice to go braless was hard to miss. The model sat on a barstool and crossed her legs, placing one hand on her waist and another on the backrest. As specified in the geotag, the photo was taken at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.