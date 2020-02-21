Valeria Orsini Stuns In Tight Workout Gear On Instagram

Valeria Orsini stunned her Instagram fans today with a new video of herself rocking tight workout gear. The clip was a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot, where she was snapped in a sports bra and tiny shorts.

The model’s salmon pink bra featured thin straps and a low scoop neckline, with two cutouts on the sides that added a flirty vibe to her look. Her shorts were light pink with gray and white accents throughout, boasting a high-waisted design with hot pink seams that accentuated her curves. She completed her look with a pair of light pink sneakers.

The model wore her hair in a messy high bun, her bangs framing the sides of her face. She added glam to her ensemble with her makeup application, her shimmery eyeshadow and dark lipstick hard to miss. Moreover, her light pink manicure matched her outfit perfectly.

Valeria stood in front of tall windows overlooking the street and a white wall for the video.

The clip began with the stunner giving sultry looks with her hands in front before twirling around and placing her hands by her sides. She then popped her right leg and touched her strap with her left hand.

The video then cut to showing Valeria from a different angle, this time playing with her hair before resting her hands in front of her. The camera flashed throughout as she continued to change her pose slightly while giving coy looks. A song played in the background the whole time, which she focused on in the caption.

The model’s fans took to the comments section to rave about her.

“Wowzers unbelievably sculpted,” gushed a supporter.

“How are you so perfect,” wrote a second social media user.

Others responded to her caption.

“The entire [Justin] bieber album lol I’m addicted to it lol,” wrote an admirer.

Some were lucky enough to get a response from the bombshell.

“You look ready for your Muay Thai. ‘1, 2, Superman!’ More like – superwoman!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Always,” responded Valeria.

Prior to the new update, the stunner showed off her fit physique on February 9, that time in a black bikini. She was photographed sitting on a jet ski with her long wavy hair brushed over her right shoulder. Even though she was enjoying an outdoorsy activity, she managed to look as swanky as ever with her extra-long lashes, silver eyeshadow, and dark pink lipstick. She also accessorized with gold hoop earrings, seemingly having a blast on a cloudy day.