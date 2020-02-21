Argentinian Bombshell Issa Vegas Sprays Water On Her Booty In Steamy Shower Pic On Instagram

Issa Vegas has been sharing some sultry snaps on Instagram lately, many of which show her in workout gear. She switched it up today with her newest bikini pics. There were six photos in the series with the last one being arguably the most steamy, as she was photographed spraying water on her booty in an outdoor shower.

In this shot, the Argentinian bombshell placed her right hand on the side of the stone shower wall and stood with her feet together. She faced her back toward the camera, arching her back and popping out her booty. Issa held the shower head with her right hand and rested it by her hip. She glanced to her side with a sultry expression on her face as the water cascaded down her derrière and left her curves looking shiny.

The bikini that she wore was metallic silver, and her thong bottoms had a low waistline with thick side straps.

Issa wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with her locks brushed behind her shoulder. The only visible makeup application was her bright red lipstick, the rest was obscured by her reflective aviator sunglasses that she pushed down the bridge of her nose. She added another pop of color to her look with her orange-red manicure.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and the model was drenched in sunlight.

The other five photos in the series showed Issa striking a variety of different poses in the shower. In all of them, she angled her back to the camera and showed off her booty, most of the time arching her back to emphasize her curves.

The beauty’s followers headed to the comments section to rave about her new share. Most of the comments were in Spanish, but a few English-speakers shared their thoughts.

“Omg you bring the heat always you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“Oh my god,” raved a second social media user.

“I love issavegas,” declared a supporter.

“D****mn Girl!!!” exclaimed a fan.

In addition, Issa shared another update on December 22 that showed off her derrière. That time, she wore a high-rise pair of plaid lingerie bottoms with black scalloped lace trim. Issa paired it with a tank top and a beanie, posing in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree.

She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulder, and she sported red lipstick. The model faced her back to the camera and glanced over her shoulder for the eye-catching snap.