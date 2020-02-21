Sommer Ray Opts To Go Braless Underneath Plunging Black Top While Holding A Snake

Sommer Ray sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a new set of photos that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The latest addition to the fitness model’s account was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 24.2 million followers on the platform. The upload included a total of four snaps, each of which saw the 23-year-old posing on the set of a professional photo shoot with a blank white backdrop behind her. She pulled her trendy, 80s-inspired sunglasses to the edge of her nose, and peered over them at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Sommer often tantalizes her massive following by showing some skin on her Instagram page, and her latest appearance on the platform was no different. The stunner looked absolutely incredible in a sexy top that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and left plenty of skin well on display.

The brunette beauty sent pulses racing in her black ensemble that way more showing than covering up. The long-sleeved number boasted a satin material that clung tight to her toned body in all of the right ways, highlighting her killer curves. Upping the ante of the look was the garment’s plunging neckline that fell far past her chest. The deep v-cut revealed that the babe had opted to go braless underneath the shirt to expose an ample amount of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

To accessorize the scandalous look, Sommer sported a pair of dangling statement earrings and adorned each of her fingers with an ornate ring — but that wasn’t all. Coiled around Sommer’s arm in the quadruple Instagram update was a white snake with brown and black spots. Unlike many of her followers, the social media sensation did not seem nervous around the reptile. In fact, she noted in the caption of her post that she had always wanted to be able to talk to the cold-blooded animals a la Harry Potter from the popular book and movie franchise.

After just seven hours of going live to Instagram, the steamy set of snaps have earned more than 365,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments. While some fans took to the chance to express their distaste for Sommer’s slithery friend, others couldn’t help but react to the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg actual perfection,” one person wrote.

Another called Sommer “the most gorgeous human being ever.”

“So stunning. You’re a queen,” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time that Sommer has shown off her impressive physique on social media. Earlier this week, the beauty shared a slew of photos from her trip to the Bahamas that saw her leaving little to the imagination in a mismatched teal bikini. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the upload over 1.2 million likes.