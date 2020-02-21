‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Slays In Black Lace Lingerie

Instagram sensation Lauren Drain, who many know as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update. The picture is likely a throwback from an earlier photoshoot, given that Lauren is still working on sculpting her post-baby body.

The shot was taken in a minimalist space with concrete floors and a blank white wall behind Lauren. A modern white tufted chair or sofa was visible to her left. However, in the snap, the focal point was Lauren’s insane physique. The blond bombshell rocked a black lace lingerie set that showcased her curves, and her impressive muscles.

The top was a bralette style, with triangular black cups covering up Lauren’s assets, and thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders. A bit of lace fabric ran underneath her cups, adding an extra dose of femininity to the scandalous top. A strip of lace went up her chest as well, before wrapping around her neck in a choker-style detail.

The bottoms she wore were likewise crafted from a black lace fabric. They were high-waisted, coming up a bit above Lauren’s belly button, although there was still an inch or two of skin exposed between the lace hem of her top and the waistband of her bottoms. Lauren’s chiselled abs were visible in the look, as were her sculpted legs, which she showcased in the thigh-baring bottoms.

Lauren finished off the ensemble with a pair of sexy black stiletto heels that featured an ankle cuff detail. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she stared straight at the camera as she played with her hair with one hand. The other hand rested on her waist as she served up a seductive look. Lauren had a soft nude hue on her lips, and a subtle smoky eye that accentuated her gorgeous gaze.

Lauren’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 5,600 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans also opted to leave their thoughts on the look in the comment section.

“You[r] legs are always amazing! I know this is a throwback but absolutely impressive! You do great work!” one fan said.

“Omg!! Smoking hot. Those legs,” another fan added, followed by two flame emoji.

“One of the sexiest looking moms around,” one follower added.

