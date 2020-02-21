‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says Jim Likely Wanted A Wife With No Job

Meghan King Edmonds may not have been what he wanted.

Meghan King Edmonds believes her estranged husband Jim Edmonds didn’t love that she was a working mom.

While appearing on the Podcast One show of her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow, Meghan said that a lot of men, likely including her ex-partner, prefer to take on a traditional male alpha role when they wed.

According to Meghan, she believes Jim and other men have a desire to take care of their wives financially because “money is so powerful.” However, as she also explained, a working woman has the ability to even up the playing field by making her own money, which she made a habit of doing.

“[Money] puts you on an even playing field with your spouse,” she said on Heather Dubrow’s World.

Throughout her marriage to Jim, Meghan continued to work and always kept a desire to stay employed and looking back, Meghan said that continuing her career allowed her to have the self esteem to know that she would be okay on her own.

Although Meghan did reduce her work load after her one-year-old son Hart was diagnosed with a neurological disability in June of last year, she didn’t pull back completely and is glad she didn’t now that she and Jim are no longer together.

“I pulled back from work so much so I could focus on him and getting him therapy and treatment and that was scary for me but I didn’t pull back completely. Having that career that I could always go back to was so important to know I didn’t have to stay,” Meghan shared.

Meghan went on to say that she found her career to be empowering and added that women shouldn’t desire to be married just so they are financially supported.

Just one day after Meghan and Jim celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary, Jim filed for divorce after allegedly being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies. A short time later, Meghan relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles, where her son Hart is currently in treatment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan appeared on Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw’s podcast, How Men Think, in December and opened up about the conflicting emotions she experienced after her husband’s divorce filing in October.

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough,” she admitted, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine.