Andy Cohen Explains Why NeNe Leakes Isn’t Featured On As Many Episodes Of ‘RHOA’ This Season

Andy Cohen recently dished on NeNe Leakes‘ noticeable absence from several episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo show’s executive producer discussed why Leakes has been missing from the series during a Sunday, February 16, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. According to Us Weekly, Cohen was speaking to Kenya Moore, who was a guest at the time. Moore shared on the show that she felt Leakes was being intentionally left out of RHOA to prepare fans for her exit, as the former The New Normal star had been hinting that she would be hanging up her peach for good in the past. She said that she felt Cohen and the rest of RHOA‘s producers are currently trying to get the show’s fans adjusted to the idea of Leakes no longer being a housewife.

“You’re saying that she’s being phased out?” Cohen asked Moore.

“I think she is,” she replied. “That’s not something I can absolutely say. If you’re being cut out of episodes, clearly the sign is that you’re not as important as you think you are.”

Cohen then denied any speculations that he was intentionally leaving Leakes out of Season 12. He explained that the series’ producers did film with her and captured everything she agreed to prior to the new season.

“I don’t think she’s being cut out of episodes. Everything that was shot with NeNe is in the show. We’re not cutting anything out … There’s nothing that’s been left out.”

Leakes also took the time to address Moore’s allegations on social media. The former Glee actress said that she “negotiated [her] episodes” prior to the filming. She also said that she agreed to film exactly what she was being paid for. She also thanked Cohen for mentioning Moore’s comments on WWHL and for defending her.

While she confirmed that she wasn’t left out of any RHOA episodes, she did enter the new season later than the rest of the housewives. She said the reason for her stall was due to the fact that she was working on the details of her contract with her legal team. Leakes is currently considered a full-time cast member despite not being a part of every episode.

The comments from Moore only escalated her ongoing feud with Leakes. Neither of the ladies had considered each other friends in over a year, and Moore has said she feels it’s time for Leakes to leave the series for good.