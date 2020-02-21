Olivia Culpo Flaunts Long Legs & Looks Flawless In Black Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo treated her 4.6 million Instagram followers to a high-fashion update from Milan, Italy recently. The stunner shared a snap in which she perched on the edge of what appeared to be a luxurious bathtub. The floor underneath her featured a fascinating abstract pattern crafted from different neutral toned tiles, and the wall behind her was covered in ornate stone.

Olivia didn’t give a clue as to where exactly in Milan she was, apart from tagging designer Alberta Ferretti in the caption of her post. In the picture itself, she included several tags to acknowledge her glam squad, and also tagged the designer there, perhaps indicating she was wearing the designer in the shot.

The brunette beauty had her hair parted in the middle and styled in a sleek, chic lob. She held a glass of what appeared to be wine in one hand, and clutched a small black bag in the other. The style statement in the picture, however, was her black mini dress. The mini dress had a high turtleneck neckline that covered up Olivia’s cleavage and elegant neck. However, the hem came just a few inches down her thighs, showing off her mile long legs.

She posed in a way that accentuated her toned stems even more, as she extended them while she perched on the edge of the tub. The dress featured delicate feathered details along the skirt and hem of the look, as well as on each shoulder. She added a pair of pointed-toe sling-back stilettos to accessorize, and finished off her look with a bold lip hue to add a punch of color to the all-black ensemble.

Olivia’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the fashion-forward ensemble, and the post received over 107,100 likes within just eight hours. The post from her first night in Milan also received 425 comments in the same time span.

“Stunning,” one fan said.

Another was feeling the whole vibe of Olivia’s ensemble and accessories, and commented “obsessed with this look.”

“Love your dress,” another follower added.

Yet another fan couldn’t help but be captivated by one particular body part in the photo, and said “yessss those legs” followed by a series of emoji.

Olivia isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique for her Instagram followers, whether she’s getting ready for a fashionable event or simply hitting the beach. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty was photographed by The Daily Mail along with NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The bombshell rocked a tiny white bikini that covered barely anything in the sizzling shots.