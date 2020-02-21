Pregnant WWE Alum Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump In Latest Selfies On Her Instagram Page

Nikki Bella gave her fans a treat recently when she showed them her growing baby bump in a recent series of selfies on her Instagram page.

In the photos, Nikki pulled her red top up and tugged her gray sweatpants down to reveal her belly. She wore her hair loose over one shoulder and it partially covered her face. In the first three photos, she shared a full view of her body as she stood in front of the mirror. But in the fourth, she turned to the side which emphasized the new curve of her midsection.

In the caption, Nikki said “hello” to her baby and disclosed that she was 16 weeks along.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked over 400,000 times and more than 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over Nikki’s bump and several congratulated her on the pregnancy.

“Congrats Nikki!” one person wrote. “I’m sure you’re going to be a great mommy.”

“You look beautiful,” another added. “Ah, little bump.”

“You’re gorgeous, you look great,” a third commenter remarked. “I hope you have an easy task. You will be the most beautiful and good mother in the world. I love you.”

“Your #BellaArmy loves your baby already!!” a fourth gushed. “So much cuteness!! We love you both of you.”

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters decided to ask Nikki about her previous relationship with star wrestler, John Cena. One Instagram user quizzed her about her previous declaration about not wanting kids. Another seemed previously unaware that the two veteran WWE stars had ended their relationship. Nikki hasn’t addressed either of these comments, as of this writing.

Although this is the first that Nikki has shown off her baby bump in a photo on her Instagram page, TMZ recently posted a candid paparazzi photo of her touching her midsection while wearing a red cut-out top and black leggings.

The retired professional wrestler announced that she was pregnant in a People Magazine exclusive. The article also revealed that Nikki’s sister Brie is also currently expecting her second child. During the People interview, Brie insisted that the sisters did not plan the double pregnancy.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” she said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

This will be Nikki’s first child with former Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Artem Artem Chigvintsev. The two were partners during Season 25 of the show.