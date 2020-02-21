Reginae Carter Stuns In Sheer Yellow Lingerie: ‘I Don’t Really Sleep’

Reginae was wearing a set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line.

Reginae Carter rocked revealing lingerie in a set of photos that her fans absolutely adored. The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and television personality Toya Johnson also seemingly shared one of the secrets to her success, and it involves never getting a full night’s sleep.

On Thursday, Reginae took to Instagram to share a pair of lingerie pictures with her 4.8 million followers. The petite powerhouse was pictured rocking a bra and panty set from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reginae announced that she was joining the brand as one of its celebrity ambassadors last month.

For her latest photo shoot, Reginae sported a yellow underwire bra constructed out of sheer mesh. The top of the garment’s unlined cups were trimmed with delicate floral lace, which had scalloped edges. The sides of the bra featured lace panels, and the bottom front of the garment was also trimmed with scalloped lace. A small feminine bow adorned the center front of the bra.

The matching underwear were constructed out of the same mesh material, and they had lace panels on the sides. The bottoms had a high-cut leg, and they also featured a bow on the center front. Reginae appeared to be rocking the Lacy Not Racy set by Adam Selman for Savage x Fenty.

Reginae was pictured lying on her right side and propping her torso up with her right arm. The pose revealed the butterfly tattoo right above her inner elbow crease. The social media sensation was wearing her hair in long, textured curls. Her dense locks were pulled up in a high ponytail, which was wrapped with hair to give it even more height.

For her beauty look, Reginae sported a glossy nude lip, long lush eyelashes, and shimmery metallic eye shadow in copper and pink.

Reginae was posing on a bed with white sheets and a gray plush blanket. An array of decorative pillows had been placed in front of the bed’s cushioned headboard. The dark wall behind Reginae was sparkling as if were covered with silver glitter.

In the caption of her post, Reginae claimed that she takes naps instead of sleeping.

Over the span of two hours, Reginae’s set of lingerie photos racked up over 118,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Her post earned the approval of Australian plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas, who is reportedly engaged to Reginae’s father. La’Tecia responded to the snapshots with a string of three emoji: a heart-eye face, flame, and exclamation point.

“You glowing sis,” read one response to Reginae’s post.

“I love this look on you,” another fan wrote.

“You don’t sleep and still living out your dreams,” remarked a third commenter.

“The body that they out here paying for,” a fourth admirer wrote. “They hate to see a natural beauty.”