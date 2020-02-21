Samantha Rayner Sizzles In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Samantha Rayner has been posting some eye-catching bikini pics lately, but one of her recent Instagram shares was arguably one of the more notable ones, as she rocked a rather small ensemble. Yesterday’s update saw the beauty pose outside of a complex while wearing hot pink swimwear.

The model propped out her left foot and played with her long ponytail with her hand. She lifted her other hand into the air and tilted her head to the side with a sultry pout on her face.

Her Oh Polly bikini top was so small that a hint of sideboob was visible, along with her cleavage. Furthermore, her bottoms featured a narrow piece of fabric and had straps that rested high on her hips. Her toned abs and curvy hips were hard to miss in the photo.

She accessorized with a pair of lightly tinted sunglasses, a charm necklace, and a sparkling belly button ring.

The bombshell slicked her hair back into a long braid that flew in the air. Her makeup application included shimmery eyeshadow, extra-long lashes, and glossy lipstick. Meanwhile, her white pedicure popped against her tanned body.

Samantha stood in a stone courtyard with patio furniture behind her and green shrubbery throughout. The area she was in was separated from the condo or apartments with a clear fence, and there was a wicker lounge chair to the right side of the frame. Beyond the fence was an outdoor dining table and a separate seating area with a teal chair. The photo was taken on a sunny but cloudy day, and the light illuminated the stunner’s figure and made her skin glow.

The geotag noted that she was in Sydney, Australia.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Okay you are too much,” joked a fan.

“Simply perfect wow you amaze me,” declared an admirer.

“Looking fabulous, love the white toes,” observed a third social media user.

“DAMN!!!! SMOKING HOTTTTTT……BEAUTIFUL…..TREMENDOUSLY FINE,” gushed a supporter.

In addition, Samantha shared another bikini pic today, that time rocking a black off-the-shoulder ensemble. The top had a short sleeve and a thin cutout by her underboob and her bottoms had a high waistline that rested on her belly button. The model wore her hair in a high half-ponytail and her impeccable locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. For that photo, she stood beside a stairwell with a clear glass wall, with a modern kitchen behind her.