‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Rumor: The Elf Army Called Scoia’tael Will Feature

New images from on set for Season 2 of 'The Witcher' reportedly show extras in Elven costume.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix‘s The Witcher as well as its original source material. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

According to a fansite and onset images, Season 2 of Netflix’s new smash-hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher, will feature an elf army.

Production is now underway for the next season and fansite, Redanian Intelligence, has been a major source for potential spoilers and rumors as filming gets underway. Most recently, they reported that scenes involving the elf army known as the Scoia’tael were filmed at Dorking, England.

Images taken on set were obtained by the fansite and detailed what appears to be many cast extras in Elven costumes. In addition, it is believed that an important Elven character from the novels called Francesca Findabair was also involved in these new scenes. Alongside her, King Filavandrel (Tom Canton), who featured briefly in Season 1 of The Witcher, and Yennefer Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) were also on set.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 2 will focus more on character development and moving the story forward. Now that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) have finally met up, their story will be developed even further. It seems possible that, much like in the book series on which it is based, Geralt will take Ciri to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen. It is on this journey, they first encounter the elf army, according to Screen Rant.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

While Season 1 delved into the political slants of the Continent, it has not yet looked at other warring factions featured in the book series. The elf army is one such group and is considered to be a formidable threat. With their arrival in the Netflix series, it seems likely that their terrifying presence will be amped up considerably. In the books, they are known to instill fear in humans and “demand loyalty from non-humans,” according to Screen Rant.

As yet, all of this is unsubstantiated and has not been officially confirmed or denied by Netflix. This means that viewers will have to wait a little longer in order to find out more about the next season of The Witcher.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.