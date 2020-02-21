NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Trade Could Be First Major Step Of Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Warriors Blockbuster

The Golden State Warriors may be currently one of the worst NBA teams in the league, but that isn’t expected to last long. Aside from the strong chance of having healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green next season, the Warriors continue to find ways to further upgrade their current roster. Before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Warriors managed to address the problem in their wing by acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, though Warriors owner Joe Lacob said that they expect Wiggins to play a major role in building their next dynasty, rumors are currently swirling that Golden State could use the former No. 1 overall pick as a trade chip next summer. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the acquisition of Wiggins before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline could only be the first major step of the Warriors’ plan to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“Some around the league believe the Golden State Warriors acquired a first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Andrew Wiggins, with the notion of a potential future trade with the Bucks,” Pincus wrote.

Trading Wiggins, together with multiple first-round picks, would definitely be worth it for the Warriors if it means acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Antetokounmpo is the reigning MVP and currently one of the best active players in the league. Adding him to the core of Curry, Thompson, and Green would definitely make the Warriors the heavy favorite to fully dominate the deep Western Conference and win the NBA championship title once again.

As of now, Antetokounmpo hasn’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy with the Bucks and the only thing he’s focused on right now is his helping his team win the 2020 NBA championship title. However, rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo are expected to heat up after the 2019-20 NBA season when he and the Bucks are set to enter a negotiation regarding a contract extension. If they fail to convince Antetokounmpo to ink a new deal, the Bucks could be left with no choice but to trade him than risk losing him in the summer of 2021 as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return.

The Bucks may think twice about trading Antetokounmpo for just Wiggins and the Timberwolves’ future first-round pick, but it’s hard to see them passing on the deal if the Warriors include their own 2020 first-round selection in the trade package. With their current standings in the 2019-20 NBA season, that pick has a very strong chance of being a top-3 selection which would be a huge help for the Bucks if ever they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Antetokounmpo era.