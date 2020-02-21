Emily Ratajkowski Poses On Her Knees In Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a new selfie to her Inamorata Woman Instagram page today, likely catching the eye of many of the 584,000 followers in a tan-colored lace lingerie set. She posed on her knees for the snap, propping herself up on her toes and spreading her legs apart.

The stunner wore the “Crosby” bralette from her brand, it retails for $38 and comes in seven colors. The one that Emily wore was in a color called “Taffy” and complemented her skin tone well. It had thin straps and frayed edging. She paired it with a matching “Mercer” thong that retails for $28. It too had the same frayed edging on the sides and thin straps that rested high on her hips.

The model posed indoors next to a window with the sunlight streaming in and her body glowed in the light, leaving it looking flawless and glowing.

She glanced down at her phone screen with a flirty pout on her face, wearing her hair down in a casual part with her locks framing her face. Her makeup application included pink lipstick and blush, and she kept things simple with no visible accessories save for her wedding ring. The brightest pop of color was from her light blue phone case.

Behind her was a sparsely decorated space with a stairwell in the distance and a chair placed next to a white wall.

Followers of the Inamorata Woman brand took to the comments section to rave about the photo and lingerie with some people referring to the caption to leave complimentary messages.

“The perfect woman,” gushed a supporter.

“Everything you wear is perfect,” declared a second social media user.

“Love this set! One of my fav colors,” exclaimed a fan.

However, one person had a question about the brand.

“Hey there, love your brand. Just heard Emily on the Pretty Big Deal podcast and how she mentioned that this brand was all inclusive in sizes, however that doesn’t seem to come across in your marketing. I’m just wondering why that is? I was under the impression it was a body positive company but doesn’t seem that in your social media. No hate, just honestly wondering. Xx,” they said.

Emily hasn’t responded to the message at the time of this writing.

