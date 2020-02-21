‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Hannah Godwin Shows Off Toned Legs In Jean Shorts For Sunny New Instagram Photo

The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum Hannah Godwin showed off her toned legs in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the blond beauty wore a loose-fitting cream and white striped sweater that was low-cut at the back. She paired the top with a pair of light-wash blue jean shorts with rolled-up hems. Hanna wore her hair down for the photo and seemed to be jewelry free except for a lone gold bracelet on her left arm. She also rocked a pair of chunky white sneakers with matching socks. She cast her bright blue eyes over her shoulder at the camera and stood one leg as she posed which showed viewers the sneaker on her right foot.

In the caption, Hannah disclosed that her ensemble contained items from her collection with JustFab. While she didn’t reveal the name of the designs she wore, a glance at the line’s webpage revealed that she sported their “Striped Twist Back Sweater” which currently retails for $29.37. The jeans shorts that Hannah wore in the photo don’t seem to be available for sale at the moment though. The sneakers appear to be from the collection too and currently sell for $10.

The photo accumulated close to 30,000 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded. In the comments, fans seemed entranced by Hannah’s beauty and one of those messages came from another former Bachelor In Paradise cast member.

“Wow, stunning and your haiiiiiiir heck yes,” wrote Katie Morton.

“You are so beautiful Hannah!! I love those shorts!!” a second fan added.

“Alwayyys the cutest thing ever,” a third fan remarked before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

And a fourth fan declared that Hannah is her fashion icon.

“Your style is what I want my clothes to look like,” they wrote.

As E! Online reports, Hannah launched her JustFab collection in July of 2019 with pieces that were perfect for a summer vacation. The aptly titled “Getaway’ line featured swimsuits, flirty tops, jeans, shorts and much more.

“I would say my collection is carefree, relaxed and edgy,” she said to E! at the time of the launch. “The collection is filled with swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses: all must-haves for your next summer vacay.”

Based on its current cold-weather options on the collection’s web page, it’s been updated for winter with items like sweaters and a pair of knee-high puffer boots.

Her most recent photo isn’t the only instance of her popping up on Instagram in pieces from the collection. In a previous post from August of last year, she rocked a swimsuit from the line with a pair of jean shorts.