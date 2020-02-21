Kendall Jenner Reportedly Won’t Exclusively Date Ben Simmons As The Exes Begin To Reconnect

Kendall Jenner is reportedly not ready to Ben Simmons’ one and only any time soon.

The model and the NBA star have been spotted out together recently since deciding to end their relationship last year. Jenner has been seen at several of Simmons’ games, and the pair have been photographed grabbing meals together around New York City. Although the two are enjoying each other’s company, Us Weekly reports that Jenner isn’t trying to be exclusive with Simmons. The couple’s alleged problems that caused them to end their relationship are reportedly still valid, and they both want to take their new dynamic slowly.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” a source explained to the outlet. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

Jenner and Simmons have had an on-again-off-again relationship with one another since 2018. They first got together in May 2018, though neither of them would confirm that they were together. The pair did, however, share flirty comments on social media under each of their photos. The two then broke up in September 2018, but got back together two months later. Jenner and Simmons then called the relationship quits for good in May 2019.

Since spending more time together, Simmons and Jenner have seemed to make more of an effort for their budding romance. They have even spent major holidays together, including spending New Year’s Eve together in Philadelphia. Although they may not be a couple yet, a source also dished that they are affectionate with one another when there aren’t a lot of people around. At their recent outing in New Jersey, the two reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of one another.

“They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand. They remained close to each other as they shopped and at one point, Kendall put her head on his shoulder and leaned into him to whisper something,” the insider recalled of the outing.

Another factor that could affect the pair getting back together is the baggage that came about during their first try at a relationship. Prior to dating Jenner, Simmons was dating singer Tinashe. The “2 on” singer recently opened up about the relationship and said that, while she thought she could handle the breakup, seeing him with Jenner made her dive into a deep depression. The singer reportedly “drank for months” to cope with her ex’s new relationship.